Tiny home trend pays off for Ellicottville's Basecamp rental village

Basecamp, which rents out 11 tiny homes in the ski village, opened Jan. 5 at 6881 State Route 242 West, Ellicottville.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — When Bob Carbone and his fellow business partners hatched the idea for Basecamp, a small rental home village in Ellicottville, they got excited about the design and aesthetic of tiny homes.

“(We all) spend a lot of time in Ellicottville,” he said. “We knew the growth there has just been incredible within the last five to 10 years. … We thought there was a market there for something that wasn’t a hotel but something more than just building town homes.”

The tiny homes concept had been steadily growing in popularity, and that popularity accelerated during the pandemic as more people sought more private and distanced vacation options. A survey conducted in November 2020, Business Insider reported, found that 72% of the 2,006 respondents said they would consider using a tiny home as an investment property as a short- or long-term rental.