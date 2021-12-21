Times Beach Nature Preserve suffered further damage from December wind storm

The preserve has been closed since a seiche even in October 2019 damaged the park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The high winds that whipped through Western New York earlier this month is the latest weather event to cause damage to the Times Beach Nature Preserve.

The Erie County Parks Department said in a release on Tuesday the recent seiche caused by winds has caused damage to the preserve's trails. The preserve has been closed since October 2019 when another seiche caused significant damage.

A $500,000 grant from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) State Municipal Facilities Program was awarded in 2018 for improvements to the site. This funding will now be applied to a Coastal Resiliency Study that would help better protect the site from future seiche damage.

“The Times Beach Nature Preserve is a beautiful but fragile ecosystem and is highly vulnerable to bad weather, due to its location. The site has taken a beating over the past few years from wind and waves every time we have severe weather and has been either partly or fully closed at various times during that span,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel.