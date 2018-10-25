CLARENCE, NY - With the colder temperatures here and winter fast approaching, road crews only have a few weeks left to fix roads in need of repair.

Here in Erie County, one lawmaker is raising concern about a county road in Clarence that people want to see fixed now. Shisler Road in Clarence is only about a mile long, but as a cut through off of Main Street, it can get busy.

And like many roads we’ve seen throughout Western New York, Shisler has plenty of potholes and parts that are falling apart.

"The advocacy actually with me being contacted by some students from Clarence High School if you can believe it, they started the momentum," said Erie County Legislator Ed Rath, "the students who walk to go to school, they have been very concerned about speed."

Shisler never made it on Erie County’s summer road list.

Other roads that got a lot of more publicity did.

Such as Lakeview Road in Hamburg, where one man put up a sign declaring his neighborhood "Potholeville."

And on Zimmerman Road in Boston, where signs calling on Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to fix crumbling roads were introduced. 2 On Your Side wondered, how is the county doing in fixing the roads it said it would fix?

Overall, a county spokesperson said “road work is still ongoing and will continue as long as the weather permits.”

We did find that Hopkins Road between Maple and Sheridan, which is heavily traveled, was finished.

On Shisler, the county says DPW will put long strips of asphalt down.

REPORTER: So it looks like it’s really going to be temporary repairs its not going to be anything major?

"It is temporary repairs to get the residents through the winter," Rath said.

REPORTER: In terms of when the actual work is going to get done, start to get done when’s that going to happen?

"I'm hearing that the work can start to get done, in the next couple of days," Rath said.

The county says the amount of road work that will be squeeze in before the snow flies, is not only dependent on money, but also the temperature, and when asphalt plants close for the season.

In the past, the county has said it will spend more than $35 million dollars on roads this year.

