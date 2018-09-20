BUFFALO, NY – Time is running out if you were thinking about bidding on surplus items being auctioned off by the Buffalo Bills.

Bidding, which has been conducted on line since September 10, will conclude at 3pm today.

The items, including memorabilia which you are not likely to find at any other sale, were all part of the lore at New Era Field.

So far, according to the Cash Realty and Auction website, the item which has attracted the highest bid ($1,150) is a life sized, porcelain statute of a referee signaling a touchdown, which belonged to the team’s original owner Ralph Wilson, and which he had commissioned to be built to adorn the lobby of the team offices in Orchard Park.

Other items up for bid include still packaged goal post padding (the pads were the wrong size for the goal posts at the stadium and never used) emblazoned with the Bills logo, a ten-foot tall horse statue which once stood outside the stadium, and the custom chopper Billy Buffalo used, to ride around the field.

There are also gold, cut out sections of the turf at the stadium from the NFL’s 50th season celebration, and decorations that once adorned the Paul Maguire Club, including autographed items and photos.

