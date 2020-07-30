Tim Hortons unveils new Froot Loops Dream Donut

The Froot Loops Dream Donut and Timbits are available for a limited time starting Thursday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Hortons has released a brand new doughnut that's sure to get lovers of breakfast cereal excited, but it's only available for a limited time.

Starting Thursday, the WNY favorite will be offering the Froot Loops Dream Donut in its stores. The colorful confection is a sweet doughnut topped with strawberry icing, Froot Loops cereal and a drizzle of white icing.

Timbits in the same theme will also be available, but they will have a citrus cake doughnut base with crushed Froot Loops pieces on top of a glazed outer shell.