BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Hortons U.S. announced on their website today that they will not be using paper "Roll Up The Rim To Win" cups in light of current public health concerns.

"Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during this current public health environment," Tim Hortons said in the release.

The popular coffee chain plans to recycle the cups they had planned to use for the promotion that will run from March 11 to April 7, 2020.

Over one million prizes that traditionally would have been found under the rim will now be distributed through the Tim Hortons app and rolluptherimtowin.com.

"Tim Hortons recognizes that some guests will miss the excitement of rolling up the paper cups, even for good reason given the current public health environment," Tim Hortons said in the release.

To participate in the promotion, customers will now earn digital "rolls" when they scan their rewards card or app when buying a medium, large, or extra-large hot beverage. The rewards this year include $1,000 prepaid gift cards, free coffee for a year and $50 Tim Cards.

For more information click here.

RELATED: Tim Hortons' Roll Up the Rim returns next month

RELATED: Tim Hortons pushes back Roll Up The Rim contest

RELATED: Doughnuts are flying off the racks at Hamburg Tim Hortons in support of the Luca S. Calanni Foundation