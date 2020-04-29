BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Horton's has released a new product aimed to help customers have a little fun with their mom since Mother's Day is on the horizon.

The iconic coffee spot released a DIY donut kit, complete with six ring donuts, chocolate and vanilla fondant and sprinkles. They're encouraging people to get creative and make a special donut for their mom to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

The DIY kit is available at select locations for $5.49 and is available for pickup at the drive-thru or delivery through UberEats. The donut kits are available while supplies last.

