Tim Hortons hosts annual 'Camp Day' Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Camp Day is returning to Tim Hortons locations across the U.S.

This year all proceeds from any hot or iced coffee sold at Tim Hortons will go directly to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which helps send youth from low-income families to summer camps.

"Over the past four decades, the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps have helped nearly 300,000 youth in the United States and Canada from disadvantaged circumstances change their stories for the better," Tim Hortons said in a statement.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps launched an all-new digital camp experience called Tims eCamp, which officially kicked off the first week of July.

For those who don't drink coffee, but would like to contribute to the cause, Tim Hortons is also selling Camp Day bracelets. The bracelets come in four different colors and each have an inspirational message. You can purchase a bracelet either in a Tim Hortons restaurant or through the mobile app.