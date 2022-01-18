Tickets still available for Sunday's Bills game

The CEO of VIPTIX says there are still 3,500-4,000 tickets for sale on the secondary market.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are still tickets available for Sunday night's Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Monday, we covered the transportation. Now, we're talking about the tickets to the game itself.

The lowest price 2 On Your Side could find online Tuesday afternoon was $124 up in the 300s. On the sidelines, tickets are going for $450 and up. Club Level sideline seats are going for $1250 and up.

If you are going with a big group, expect to have a tougher time finding tickets together. Single tickets are much easier to get in a variety of price ranges.

There are 3,500 to 4,000 tickets on the secondary market right now for Sunday's game.

"Every day we watch the supply numbers, and every day it comes lower, and lower, and lower. So that's how we know what prices are going to do is we watch those supply numbers and what's available for that game," said Nick Giammusso, President and CEO of VIPTIX.

VIPTIX, a local company, is helping people find tickets. Its CEO says the demand for tickets is a lot stronger than it was for last weekend's home game.

"When the Bills ended up winning, everybody knew that they were going to win. It seems like, I was watching prices in Kansas City, and prices were rising as the Bills were winning. So they know, being in the industry for 29 years, and I talk to ticket professionals all across the United States, they know that if the Bills are going to be in it, Bills Mafia is going to show up. Just like we've taken over a lot of stadiums this year," Giammusso said.

We also checked flights, and you can still fly for under $500 roundtrip. Remember, there are no direct flights to Kansas City.