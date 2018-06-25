BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anthony Bourdain taught the nation about good food. Buffalo was even featured in one of his "No Reservations" episodes, highlighting the city's food and culture.

Given Bourdain's huge impact, it's not surprising tickets to Buffalo's benefit have already sold out. Local chefs from some of Buffalo's most respected restaurants are banding together Monday night at Kleinhan's Music Hall for a night of eating and drinking.

"Chef Bourdain not only influenced us but in these moments of grief, has inspired us to stand up, not just sand by," the group said in a release. "We are coming together as a community to not only honor him but to provide an opportunity for Buffalonians to experience the passion we share as a close knit food and beverage community."

All proceeds are being donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise awareness, fund research and give aid to those affected by suicide. Bourdain died of suicide in early June while shooting an episode of his show, "Parts Unknown."

A Cook's Tour is featuring 18 different restaurants, some known for food, some for drinks and some for desserts and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Participants:

Lait Cru Brasserie

Community Beer Works

Black Sheep

Barrel & Brine

Oliver's

Heritage Cured Meats

Bar Biddies

Sear

Black Iron Bystro

Ballyhoo

Angelica Tea Room

Billy Club

Casa Azul

Public Espresso

Vertical Mauve

Betty's

Shango

Churn Soft Serve

© 2018 WGRZ