Tickets on sale for Barenaked Ladies at Artpark

The 'Last Summer on Earth Tour' highlights the band's most recent album, 'Detour de Force.'

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Canada's own Barenaked Ladies is back on the road again and will take the stage at the Artpark Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 5.

The show is part of the band's 'Last Summer on Earth Tour' showcasing their most recent album "Detour de Force." Tickets are on sale now. The show also includes Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

“What a pleasure it is to be getting back to live music” stated lead singer Ed Robertson. “We’re so grateful to everybody who’s stuck with this tour being rescheduled multiple times. We can’t wait to get out and play for you! We’re ready to rock… and we suspect you are too!”

Over the past 33 years, the beloved band has sold 15 million records worldwide and has even had its own ice cream flavor.