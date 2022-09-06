Tickets for grandstand events at the Erie County Fair go on sale Friday

The Buffalo News Grandstand tickets will go on sale at Tickets.com at 9 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is getting closer to the best days of the summer.

The Erie County Fair announced that tickets for The Buffalo News Grandstand events will go on sale starting Friday at 9 a.m. Events at the grandstand include concerts and motor events.

Tickets will be available online at Tickets.com. All tickets for grandstand events will include admission to the Fair on the day of the show.

“This year’s lineup is the most diverse mix of entertainment we have seen for the Grandstand,” said CEO & Fair Manager Jessica Underberg, “from a top national touring comic to current chart toppers, our team worked hard to find the best entertainers possible while also making sure the tickets stay reasonable priced.”

The grandstand schedule includes:

Riley Green –August 11 at 8 p.m.

Halestorm – August 13 at 7 p.m.

Trace Adkins with special guests Terri Clark and Lonestar – August 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Classics IV, The Box Tops, The Vogues and the Cowsills – August 16 at 8 p.m.

Nelly – August 18 at 8p.m.

Gabriel Iglesias – August 19 at 8 p.m.

Ultimate Night of Destruction – August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

World’s Largest Demolition Derby – August 21 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

There are also some free performances in the line-up including:

The Best Beatles Tribute Band, The Fab Four, on August 10

Grand Funk Railroad, known as “The American Band” on Friday, August 12

Zach Williams, American Christian Rock Artist will perform August 15

ATV, motorcycle, UTV and BMX bike riders show in the ATV Big Air Tour on August 17