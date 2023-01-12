Thurman and Patti Thomas purchase Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thurman and Patti Thomas are taking their support of Buffalo to a new level: They'll be relocating from the Town of Boston to a home within the city.
The Thomases paid $999,900 for a house on Linwood Avenue, buying it from Megan Hurley and Paul Tesluk, according to Jan. 11 filings in the Erie County clerk's office.
“We always wanted to move into the city,” Patti Thomas said. “We believe in supporting Buffalo any way we can.” You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.