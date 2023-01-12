Thurman and Patti Thomas purchase Buffalo home

Patti Thomas said she and Thurman wanted to be near the Elmwood Village and Allentown District, to help foster the local arts community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thurman and Patti Thomas are taking their support of Buffalo to a new level: They'll be relocating from the Town of Boston to a home within the city.

The Thomases paid $999,900 for a house on Linwood Avenue, buying it from Megan Hurley and Paul Tesluk, according to Jan. 11 filings in the Erie County clerk's office.