Thruway Authority invests $27.9 million in Buffalo Division

A total of $317 million was invested statewide for infrastructure improvements along the Thruway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Thruway Authority announced that in the past year, over $27 million was invested in infrastructure developments in the Buffalo Division. In total for the state, $317 million was spent modernizing the nearly 70-year-old Gov. Thomas E. Dewey Thruway system.

Investments in the Buffalo Division include the $19.5 million pavement rehabilitation in Chautauqua County that started in July 2020 along a 13-mile stretch form the Pennsylvania state line to just beyond exit 60 east of Westfield.

The 2022 proposed Capital Program includes $106.6 million in improvement projects, which include $36 million for repairs and safety enhancement for both Grand Island Bridges.

“The hundreds of millions of dollars in annual capital investments that we make in our system each year are funded by toll revenues, including nearly a third from out of state drivers,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We have continued to respond and adjust to challenges shaped by the pandemic and remain laser focused on spending every one of those dollars wisely in making repairs, improvements and changes where and when they are needed most.”

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2022 Budget invests a total of $397 million to support the Capital Program of the Thruway Authority. In addition, over the next five years (2022-2026), the Thruway’s Capital Program is scheduled to invest $1.9 billion into capital projects.