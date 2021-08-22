'Through the Eyes of a Veteran': unique photo contest holds viewing party

The Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York highlighted the pictures taken by veterans participating in the contest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eighteen photographers took part in a unique photo contest on Sunday.

The contest called "Through the Eyes of a Veteran," included a viewing party at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

The Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York highlighted the pictures taken by veterans participating in the Veterans Photography Contest. One of the photos shows how veterans view the Naval Park, and each photo tells a story.

"It's very moving for us veterans, and yes, we don't have as many POW-MIA anymore. Every combat veteran can relate to that picture," Daniel Arnold of the Veterans One-stop Center said.

The photos will be on display for the next two weeks.

Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans, their families, and service members achieve economic and housing stability and helps with their emotional health and well-being as they transition from military to civilian life.