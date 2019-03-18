BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost $1.5 million is coming to Buffalo from Albany to try and lift people out of poverty through better jobs.

Lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement Monday morning.

Seven local programs are going to split that money. And a lot of it will go toward training people for careers where they're needed, then connecting those people with the employers that need them.

"What we want to do is make it easy for people who are already working, but they're underemployed, they're in financial hardship but they're in minimum wage jobs," she said. "We want to help them better connect to where these job opportunities are that are paying $4, $5, $6 more an hour."

The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, as well as the Community Foundation for a Greater Buffalo, are managing the money for the program, which is called Thrive Buffalo.

