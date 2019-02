BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than three years since fire destroyed the original Gigi's Restaurant on Buffalo's east side.

But now its new location inside the Northland Workforce Train Center is officially open.

One big piece of the puzzle is missing, though: Blondine Gigi Harvin. She passed away last month, but that's not stopping her son, Darryl, from continuing to carry on her soul and tradition from the past.