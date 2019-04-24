BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Malone of the Diocese of Buffalo has placed three priests on a temporary leave of absence from their parish assignments following an incident that took place at Saints Peter & Paul Parish Rectory on April 11th. They include:

• Rev. Arthur E. Mattulke, Pastor, Saints Peter & Paul, Hamburg

• Rev. Patrick T. O’Keefe, Parochial Vicar, Saints Peter & Paul, Hamburg

• Rev. Robert J. Orlowski, Pastor, Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell

According to the diocese, "unsuitable, inappropriate, and insensitive" conversations occurred during a social gathering that offended several seminaries in attendance.

The complaints did not include any instance of sexual abuse.

The Diocese of Buffalo says is thankful the seminarians responded immediately and followed proper protocol.

Christ The King Seminary released the following statement:

Officials at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora have looked into a situation that reportedly took place off campus during a social gathering at a local parish on Thursday evening, April 11.

The event involved some seminarians and priests from the Diocese of Buffalo.

Seminarians in attendance stepped forward to report they were uncomfortable with what they felt was inappropriate conversation and stories being shared by some of the priests in attendance.

Rev. John M. Staak, OMI, interim president-rector at Christ the King, said the seminarians followed established protocol in expressing their concerns to seminary officials.

“Our primary mission is the education of our students and the formation of our future priests, deacons, and pastoral ministers,” said Fr. Staak. “I am pleased the seminarians stepped forward to voice their concerns about unsuitable, inappropriate, and insensitive conversations which occurred. Several seminarians in attendance found the conversations disturbing and offensive.”

One of the seminary’s two designated officials to investigate incidents, Michael Sherry, academic dean at Christ the King Seminary and a retired law enforcement official, promptly conducted a thorough internal investigation.

Sherry provided his findings to Fr. Staak and to the Most Rev. Richard J. Malone, Bishop of Buffalo and chair of the seminary’s board of trustees.