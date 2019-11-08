BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were injured in a car accident on Buffalo's East Side around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred on St. Louis Avenue where it appears an SUV drove into a tree. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the accident and helped remove the driver and two passengers from the vehicle.

All three people inside the car were taken away by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

