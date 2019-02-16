BYRON, N.Y. — Three people were hurt Friday night when a van collided with a farm tractor on North Bergen Road.

It happened around 7 p.m.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the van crashed into the back of the farm tractor that was hauling a manure spreader.

The impact caused the spreader to separate from the tractor. The tractor continued east while the van and spreader came to a rest in the middle of the road.

The van driver is identified as Richard J. White of Brockport. He had minor injuries. His passenger, Paul W. Tuttle, of Bergen, is in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The tractor operator is identified as Kip A. Keller of Byron. He also had minor injuries.