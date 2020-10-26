3 juveniles charged in mall incident

Police said three juvenile girls have been charged with inciting a riot, which is a class A misdemeanor.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department has revealed new information about the large police presence that was seen at Walden Galleria on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call for assistance from the mall's security department because of 30 underage kids in the food court. Police said they succeeded in dispersing the kids out of the food court shortly after arriving.

About 35 minutes later, at 7:01 p.m., police received a report of a fight and about 100 kids running around the mall. Three juvenile females were arrested for inciting a riot, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. One was also charged with resisting arrest.