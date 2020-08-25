Three houses catch fire on Buffalo's west side

Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple Buffalo Fire Department crews responded to a two-alarm fire early Tuesday morning on the city's west side.

Three houses on Vermont Street, near the corner of Plymouth Avenue, were impacted by the fire. There's no word yet as to what caused the fire or if there have been any injuries.

I’m on the scene of a fire on Vermont Street in Buffalo. Three houses have been affected so far. No word yet on any injuries. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/IBdRiv2B8z — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) August 25, 2020

2 On Your Side spoke with a neighbor who said her mother-in-law was inside one of the homes, and she got out safely. There's still been no word about the other residents of the impacted homes.