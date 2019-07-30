CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's department responded to a motor vehicle crash Monday evening at the intersection of Peck Settlement Road and Martin Road in the Town of Kiantone.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. and involved Molly A. Waddington, 50, of Frewsburg, and Melissa A. Schulz, 39, of Falconer.

Waddington was traveling southbound onto Martin Road while Schulz was traveling westbound on Peck Settlement Road. They collided in the intersection.

Both drivers, as well as a passenger in Schulz vehicle, were transported to UPMC Chautauqua for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no pending charges.