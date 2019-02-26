BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three high-ranking employees have parted ways with Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

PSE announced Tuesday Chief Operating Officer Bruce Popko, Sabres Chief Administrative Officer Brent Rossi and Executive Vice President Erica Muhleman have left the company.

“I want to thank Bruce, Brent and Erica for their work and commitment to PSE and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” said President & CEO Kim Pegula in a released statement. “Since I assumed the role of President last year, I have been continuously evaluating our organizations. I remain confident in our leaders and in the long-term success of PSE. At the appropriate time I will be looking to fill the positions on a case by case basis as deemed necessary.”

These departures come more than two months after another high-ranking PSE employee resigned. Former HarborCenter General Manager Mike Gilbert left in January following accusations of sexual harassment.