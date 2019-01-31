ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided an update on the winter storm conditions Thursday afternoon.

Poloncarz says there are three confirmed deaths in Erie County due to the winter storm.

A 69-year-old male was found at a bus shelter in Williamsville. Poloncarz says the body was frozen.

There were two additional deaths. Both senior males who were attempting to clear snow outside. One was using a snow blower and the other was shoveling.