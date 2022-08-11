Three Chord Bourbon in Clarence raises $4.5M to grow the brand nationwide

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Private investors have poured $4.5 million into a Clarence-based bourbon company to fund national growth plans.
Three Chord Bourbon Inc. raised the funds toward a $15 million goal from a group of 68 investors, according to filings with the SEC. Those investors include members of the Nanula family, whose ownership interests include Nanco Group, Essex Homes of WNY and previously, the former Wilson Farms convenience store chain.
“These are investments we’re making to grow the brand to attract eyeballs interested in Three Chord Bourbon,” said Paul Nanula, CEO of Three Chord.
