SARDINIA, N.Y. – An infant is among six victims involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened Sunday afternoon in southern Erie County.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a mother and father, a third adult passenger, and three children were all in one car that crashed on Middle Road in Sardinia.

Mercy Flight flew the infant to the John Oishei Children’s Hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

The mother and another child were taken to Children’s by ambulance, while the father and another child were transported to Bertrand Chafee Hospital in Springville.

The third adult was treated and released at the scene.

Four of the victims are in stable condition.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office crash investigation unit was still on scene as of 7:20 p.m. Sunday evening. The call for the crash first came in at 5:14 p.m.

