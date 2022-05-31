Thousands without power Tuesday afternoon in Lockport

According to NYSEG, as of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, over 4,400 customers are without power in Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Thousands of power outages have been reported in Niagara County.

According to NYSEG, as of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, over 4,400 customers are without power in Lockport. Crews have been assigned to the outage and are investigating a cause. NYSEG estimates the power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.

Some students will be going home early from school due to the power outage. In a text to parents and students, the school district said in part, "Tuesday, May 31, 2022, power outage in the City of Lockport causing early dismissal at approximately 2 p.m. at Lockport High School, 2:40 p.m. at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School and 3:15 p.m. at Roy B. Kelley."

The text went on to read that parents can pick up their children at the listed times.

The school district also notes that all other schools are on their normal schedules.