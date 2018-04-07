There are more than 5,200 customers are without power across Western New York as of 11:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

NYSEG reports that 5,192 customers are without power in Erie County. A NYSEG spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side a substation is down and most of the power outages are located in Hamburg and Orchard Park. Crews are out working to fix the substation. You can view their power outage map here.

According to National Grid's power outage map, there are 109 customers without power in Erie County. National Grid says the power will not be restored for some until 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.You can view their power outage map here.

