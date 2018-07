More than 9,000 customers are without power in Erie County as of 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to National Grid's power outage map, there are 1,912 customers without power in the city of Buffalo, town of Amherst, and town of Evans. National Grid says the power should be restored by 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can view their power outage map here.

NYSEG reports that 7,090 customers are without power in Erie County. You can view their power outage map here.

