CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- There are now over 5,900 NYSEG cusotmers without power in Cheektowaga, Depew, Sloan & West Seneca.

At one point, more than 10,800 were without power.

The estimated restoration time is between 3p-3:30p according to NYSEG's website, but that could change.

The exact cause of the outage is unknown. We have a message into NYSEG for more details.

Meanwhile, Cheektowaga Police are out directing traffic at some intersections. If a traffic signal is out, remember to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

