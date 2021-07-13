Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms roll through Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over 4,000 National Grid customers in Western New York are without power as severe thunderstorms make their way through the area.
According to National Grid's power outage map, 4,639 customers are without power as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. A majority of the outages are reported in Erie and Niagara counties.
Estimated restoration times vary.
Meanwhile, 1,291 NYSEG customers are currently without power. A majority of the outages have been reported in Allegany and Niagara counties. Restoration times have not been provided.