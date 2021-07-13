Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms roll through Western New York

According to National Grid's power outage map, 4,639 customers are without power as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over 4,000 National Grid customers in Western New York are without power as severe thunderstorms make their way through the area.

According to National Grid's power outage map, 4,639 customers are without power as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. A majority of the outages are reported in Erie and Niagara counties.

Estimated restoration times vary.