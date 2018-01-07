BUFFALO, NY - Thousands are without power Sunday evening around Western New York on one of 2018's hottest days to date.

According to a National Grid spokesperson, at least 9,700 customers are without power between Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

They were responding to reports of wires down, but can't be sure if that's what caused the any of the outages. The hope to have power restored by 8 p.m.

Updates can be found on National Grid's Outage Map.

NYSEG's Community Outreach and Development Manager says it's safe to assume the outages are the result of the extreme heat - with AC systems and fans blowing all over WNY.

NYSEG's Outage Map is showing just under 2,500 without power in Lancaster, and they also have estimated restoration times around 8 p.m. depending on your exact location.

