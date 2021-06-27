Thousands of runners hit the streets of Buffalo on hot, humid marathon day

The winner of the Buffalo Marathon crossed the finish line in just over 2 and a half hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A test of physical and mental toughness got even tougher Sunday morning as thousands of runners raced through the streets of downtown for the Buffalo Marathon with temperatures already in the high 70s at the start of the race.

This is the 20th anniversary of the Buffalo Marathon, which consisted of a weekend full of events — a 5K race on Saturday, kids mini marathon, diaper dash, and of course, the main events on Sunday — the half marathon and full 26.2 mile race.

About 3,000 people took part in race weekend, which is down from the normal 8,000.

The race has raised $195,000 for Kaleida Health to benefit cardiac programs at Buffalo General Hospital and Gates Vascular Institute. Organizers hope to top $200,000.

Peter Rindfuss, 36, of Hamburg, won the Buffalo Marathon with a finish time of 2:31:12. He tells 2 On Your Side this was his very first Buffalo marathon.

Kenny Goodfellow, of Rochester, finished in first place in the half marathon with a time of 1:14:01.

Hollie Border, of Williamsport, PA, finished first for the women with a (half-marathon) time of 1:28:37.