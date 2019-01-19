CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a Saturday morning news conference in Cheektowaga, stressing the importance of preparing for a severe winter storm that's going to hit Western New York this weekend.

Cuomo said numerous state resources have been deployed, including some 1,600 Department of Transportation plows.

There are also 300 pieces of snow removal equipment that can be utilized along the New York State Thruway.

More than 450 New York National Guard members are on standby and ready to help people who become stranded or to help with road closures and snow removal.

The governor also said the Public Service Commission is working with local utility companies to ensure no one goes without heat or electricity for long periods of time during what's expected to be a bitter cold weekend.

Cuomo reinforced that all tractor trailers and buses will be banned from traveling on the New York State Thruway and most interstate highways, effective 3 p.m. Saturday.

"Safety is our number one priority and with the anticipated storm impacting most of New York State, we are implementing this ban on tractor trailers and buses so our plow operators, fire, law enforcement and emergency personnel can keep roads clean and respond to emergencies as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said in advance of the press conference.