BUFFALO, N.Y. - James Edwards was in tears after he was able to work out a settlement plan to save his late mother's home on Kilhoffer Street in the city.

The home where his brother lives is one of 3,000 properties in the City of Buffalo on a foreclosure list.

"My brother should have notified me, but I guess he was embarrassed," Edwards said.

Here is a link to see the list of homes on the foreclosure list in Buffalo.

There were at least 20 homes on Bissell Avenue on the foreclosure list.

When asked why so many properties could be auctioned off next week, Buffalo Assessment & Taxation Department Commissioner Martin Kennedy said, "It's very simple, people don't pay their taxes or don't pay the sewer rent bill or don't pay the user fee. They'll be on the foreclosure list."

"There has to be a minimum of $250 owed in taxes, user fee or sewer, each not a combined," Kennedy added.

The city is doing everything possible to help people not lose their homes. Homeowners are going to the Erie County Courthouse, 25 Delaware Avenue, to meet with city attorneys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make settlement deals.

Shareese Works was there to save two lots next to her home from being sold.

The auction will be held October 15-17 inside the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Registration begins each day at 7:30 a.m. and the live auctions start at 9:30 a.m.

