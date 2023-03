The power went out for more than 6,900 NYSEG customers with most of the outages in the Buffalo/Cheektowaga/Depew area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power this morning.

There's no word on what caused the outage, but there was heavy rain this morning across WNY.