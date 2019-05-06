BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crowd of thousands gathered for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk to support the fight against breast cancer.

The event was held at RiverWorks on Saturday, replacing the annual Race for the Cure. The 5K is not a timed raced this year. People were encouraged to participate at their own pace.

PHOTO GALLERY: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

The event began at 8 a.m. with a breakfast for all of the breast cancer survivors.

Survivors wear pink t-shirts and don beaded necklaces, one for each year of survival.

The Windsong Mobile Mammography unit was set up at the event to raise awareness about early detection and annual screenings. Windsong provided screenings for women who were due for an annual exam.

Windsong had a team of more than 160 staff that participated in Saturday's walk. They raised more than $4,000.

2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this event. More information about how to donate to the cause can be found on the What 2 Do page.

