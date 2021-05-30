Those who served in military from Belden Center, Town of Niagara honored

The World War II service cloth was sewn in 1945. A plaque also lists the 13 men on the cloth who died in the war.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A service cloth featuring the names of 148 men and women from Belden Center and the Town of Niagara who served in the military was unveiled during an event on Sunday morning.

The cloth is from World War II and was sewn in 1945. A plaque also lists the 13 men on the cloth who died in the war.

It was framed, and it will now hang at the Veterans Memorial Community Park on Lockport Road so family members can stop by and remember.

The cloth is now on permanent loan from the Town of Niagara Historical Society.