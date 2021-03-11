Buffalo Police explosive detection and patrol dog Thor dies

Among all that he did, the Buffalo Police Department says Thor conducted 532 bomb sweeps, 102 house searches and apprehended 36 suspects.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department on Wednesday announced that retired police dog Thor has died.

The department says Thor was an explosive detection and patrol dog who served in Buffalo from March of 2009 until his retirement in January of 2019.

Among all that he did, the department says Thor conducted 532 bomb sweeps, 102 house searches and apprehended 36 suspects.

The department says by tradition, police dogs hold one rank higher than their handler, so Thor held the rank of captain.