BUFFALO, N.Y. — A push is underway to re-imagine the DL&W corridor in Buffalo, and that includes getting more people engaged as it's converted into an urban nature trail.

On Wednesday, the Green Team—a group of local youth training to be naturalists—are in Red Jacket Park.

But that's just the first step toward igniting even more community education, investment and support.

The area includes a 1.5 mile stretch through Buffalo's First Ward and Perry neighborhoods, including the old rail corridor, with the goal of making it into an innovative new community trail.

Back in June, nearly 100 ideas were gathered as inspiration for the final design, including everything from trails, to parks, to harbors, to football fields, gardens and more.

"Essentially this is their neighborhood, this is their community, this is something that's been in their back yards for a hundred years. And so we want them to guide the process, we can't just impose something on the community and expect it to work," said JaJean Rose-Burney, Deputy Executive Director with the Western New York Land Conservancy. "It has to really come from the community of the people that live here, the people that work here, the people that play here for it to be successful, for it to be used, for it to be loved."

You can check out the websites for the Western New York Land Conservancy and the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers for a list of other future events.