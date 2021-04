Gabe’s, known for discounted home goods, clothes and accessories, is also opening stores in Hamburg and Cheektowaga this summer.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A third Gabe’s, a national retail chain based in Morgantown, West Virginia, will open this summer next to the Boulevard Mall.

Gabe’s, known for discounted home goods, clothes, and accessories, is also opening stores in Hamburg and Cheektowaga this summer, Buffalo Business First reported earlier this year.

The three Erie County sites will be Gabe’s first stores in New York state.