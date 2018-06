LACKAWANNA, NY — About 150 runners and walkers started their Sunday morning at the Botanical Gardens for the start of the third annual Father Baker Father’s Day 5K race/walk.

The event began with a mass at the OLV Basilica at 8 a.m. before racers lined up for the 9 a.m. race.

The post-race party featured beer, pop, water, food, fruit, snacks and music.

All proceeds from the 5K benefit Father Baker’s Cause for Canonization.

© 2018 WGRZ