Things 2 Do across WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the rain starts to clear out Friday, the weather across Western New York should be great this weekend and there are some Things 2 Do!

Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between June 16-18.

June 16-18, Buffalo River Festival, Buffalo River Fest Park at 249 Ohio Street.More info here.

Buffalo River Fest Park at 249 Ohio Street.More info here. June 16, annual Juneteenth kick-off, Community Access Services at 3297 Bailey Ave., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Access Services at 3297 Bailey Ave., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16, Party on the Portico, Buffalo History Museum, 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Buffalo History Museum, 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. June 16, Big Wreck , 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $34.

, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $34. June 16, John Mellencamp , 8 p.m. at Shea's Performing Arts Center. Tickets: start at $61.

, 8 p.m. at Shea's Performing Arts Center. Tickets: start at $61. June 16, Luke Bryan , 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $84.

, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $84. June 16, Ben Folds , 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $36.

, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $36. June 16, Rhythm and Brews , Kleinhans Music Hall, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket info here.

, Kleinhans Music Hall, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket info here. June 16, Poetic Justice: Poetry plus Supporting Human Rights in Crisis in Iran ,5658 Main St at 7 p.m. Moe info here.

,5658 Main St at 7 p.m. Moe info here. June 17, Joseph , 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $30.

, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $30. June 17, Oliver Street Pride , 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Info here.

, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Info here. June 17, Honoring Juneteenth event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road. More info.

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road. More info. June 17, Strawberry Moon Festival , Artpark 1-11 p.m. Info here.

, Artpark 1-11 p.m. Info here. J une 17-18, Buffalo Juneteenth Festival, MLK Park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. More info.

MLK Park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. More info. June 17-18, Lewiston GardenFest , along Center Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.

, along Center Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info. June 18, Mike Gordon, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $30.