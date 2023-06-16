Things 2 Do across WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the rain starts to clear out Friday, the weather across Western New York should be great this weekend and there are some Things 2 Do!
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between June 16-18.
- June 16-18, Buffalo River Festival, Buffalo River Fest Park at 249 Ohio Street.More info here.
- June 16, annual Juneteenth kick-off, Community Access Services at 3297 Bailey Ave., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- June 16, Party on the Portico, Buffalo History Museum, 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
- June 16, Big Wreck, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $34.
- June 16, John Mellencamp, 8 p.m. at Shea's Performing Arts Center. Tickets: start at $61.
- June 16, Luke Bryan, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $84.
- June 16, Ben Folds, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $36.
- June 16, Rhythm and Brews, Kleinhans Music Hall, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket info here.
- June 16, Poetic Justice: Poetry plus Supporting Human Rights in Crisis in Iran,5658 Main St at 7 p.m. Moe info here.
- June 17, Joseph, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $30.
- June 17, Oliver Street Pride, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Info here.
- June 17, Honoring Juneteenth event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road. More info.
- June 17, Strawberry Moon Festival, Artpark 1-11 p.m. Info here.
- June 17-18, Buffalo Juneteenth Festival, MLK Park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. More info.
- June 17-18, Lewiston GardenFest, along Center Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.
- June 18, Mike Gordon, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $30.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.