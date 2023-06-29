Things 2 Do across WNY this weekend

If you're looking for something to do in WNY this weekend, 2 On Your Side has you covered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The smoke from wildfires in Canada should be cleared out across Western New York just in time for the holiday weekend! We may see a bit of rain but temperatures are projected to be in the 70-80s range, are there are some Things 2 Do this weekend!

Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between June 30-July 2.

June 30, Family FriYay, at Canalside from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. More info here.

at Canalside from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. More info here. June 30, Celebrate July 4th early at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 12-9 p.m. For more info and tickets click here .

12-9 p.m. For more info and tickets click here June 30, Get The Led Out , 4:30 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.

, 4:30 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84. June 30, John Fogerty , 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $75.

, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $75. June 30, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons , 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $75.

, 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $75. June 30, Lorrie Morgan , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $76.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $76. June 30, Sounds of Buffalo Live Music Series at Outer Harbor's Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.More info here.

at Outer Harbor's Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.More info here. July 1, Day of Play , at Veterans Canal Park in Amherst.

, at Veterans Canal Park in Amherst. July 1, Annual Lavender Festiva l, Park Circle in Angelica, NY, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

l, Park Circle in Angelica, NY, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. July 1, Fireworks in the Park , Clarence Main Street Town Park. 4 p.m.- dusk.

, Clarence Main Street Town Park. 4 p.m.- dusk. July 1, The Emo Night Tour , 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $15.

, 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $15. July 1, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra , 7 p.m. at Lewiston Academy Park. Tickets: free.

, 7 p.m. at Lewiston Academy Park. Tickets: free. July 1, Buffalo Talent Show , Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center at 6 p.m.

, Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center at 6 p.m. July 2, Sun Down Wine Down Music Series at Canalside's Beer Garden from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info here.

at Canalside's Beer Garden from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info here. July 2, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra , 8 p.m. at Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Tickets: $50.

, 8 p.m. at Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Tickets: $50. July 2, Diana Ross , 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $89.

, 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $89. July 2, black midi , 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $25.

, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $25. July 2, Rodrigo y Gabriela , 7 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $58.

, 7 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $58. July 2, Metric, 8 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $39.50.

And if that's not enough, here is a full list of fireworks in WNY over the July 4 weekend.

The extended forecast shows there is a chance of some pop up showers and thunderstorms at times over the long holiday weekend. A few showers and storms are possible later Friday morning followed by a very warm afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. During the afternoon a few thunderstorms are also possible, mainly inland from Lake Erie. Showers should clear just in time for fireworks shows Friday night.

For Saturday and Sunday the mornings look partly sunny with a chance of some mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.