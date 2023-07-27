Things 2 Do this weekend across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be mostly nice this weekend. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with some rain early Saturday and sunshine on Sunday. So it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do this weekend!
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between July 28-30.
- July 28, Jam in the Woods, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11847 Summit Ln, Springville.
- July 28-30, Blueberry Fest, at Blue Barn Cidery. More info.
- July 28-30, Buffalo Irish Festival. More info here.
- July 28, The Revivalists and Band of Horses, 7:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $65.
- July 28, Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.
- July 28, Foreigner and Loverboy, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $46.
- July 28, Frankie Avalon, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: sold out.
- July 29, Glen Park Art Festival, at Glen Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- July 29, WNY WellFest, RiverWorks from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
- July 29, Paddles Up Niagara, Beaver Island State Park from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Info here.
- July 29, Queen City Jazz Festival, at Lafayette Square from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. More info here.
- July 29-30, Chalkfest. Info here.
- July 29, Frankie Avalon, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $76.
- July 29, Boy George & Culture Club, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $42.
- July 29, Peter Frampton, 9 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $58.
- July 29, Buffalo Metal Festival 2023, 2 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $18.
- July 30, Corn Festival, at Harris Fram from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- July 30, Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival, Cheektowaga Polish American Arts Festival at 3 p.m.
- July 30, Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and Family, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards and Particle Kid, 3:45 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $44.
