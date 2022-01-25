These 35 jobs are unusually common in the Buffalo Niagara region

That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest location quotient data for the Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Niagara Falls region.

Location quotients show how the local concentration of jobs compares to the national average. For example, a location quotient of 0.5 indicates an area’s level of employment in a given occupation is half of the national share. A location quotient of 2 means that the local employment share of that job is two times the national average.