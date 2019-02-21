BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was an emotional day at the Buffalo V-A Hospital on Wednesday, where there was a special honor for a therapy dog.

Riley Scott works at local hospitals bringing comfort to patients, even as she deals with a cancer battle of her own.

And on Wednesday, she got the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor humanitarian award for her work bringing happiness to people who could really use it.

The award is in memory of four U.S. chaplains who gave up their life vests to save others aboard a sinking ship in World War II.

It's normally given to humans, but the people behind it wanted to recognize all the good work Riley does too.