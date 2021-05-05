Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site expanding hours starting May 16

Reservations are required for anyone looking to book a tour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A national historic site here in Western New York is expanding its hours.

The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site (TR Site) will be expanding its hours starting May 16.

The site will now be offering guided tours Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guided tours will also be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"We’re excited to begin offering tours six days a week and share the story of Theodore Roosevelt’s unusual inauguration with a growing number of visitors," said Executive Director Stanton Hudson. “Of course, with the pandemic still a factor in everyone’s life right now, our top priority remains the health and safety of our visitors and staff.”

Reservations are required for anyone looking to book a tour. At this time, tours are limited to a single household or party and can have a maximum of eight people.

Anyone planning on visiting the TR Site is required to wear a mask or face covering, and is asked to obey social distancing rules.

The TR Site notes that while its hours are expanding, programming will remain virtual for now. The museum's TRivia and Speaker Nite series will continue online through June.