'The World's Biggest Bounce House' coming to Eastern Hills Mall

"The World's Biggest Bounce House" is coming to the Eastern Hills Mall next month.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Fun for all ages is coming to the Buffalo area this summer.

"The World's Biggest Bounce House" will be at Eastern Hills Mall next month. From June 24 to July 24, people can kick off their shoes to jump through 16,000 square feet of bounce house.

The bounce house has basketball hoops, towers, slide, a ball-pit and even some couches for people to rest on after jumping around.

And what's a bounce house party without music? In the center of it all a DJ/MC will be guiding the party.

There are sessions for different age groups: toddlers, kids 7 and younger, older kids up to 15, and adults 16 and older. The DJ will be sure to tailor the party to each session.

Tickets are available for purchase now on the Big Bounce America website and range from $22 to $41 for three hours in the bounce house.

Parents who are accompanying a child need to buy their own ticket for the same session their child is going to. Children 3 and under need to be accompanied by an adult, and children 4 and older can enter sessions without a parent.

Tickets are cheaper when bought in advance, but they can be purchased on the day at the box office.

The company is calling itself the world's largest, but they told our Tegna sister station WUSA9 that they are working to get certified by Guinness World Records. The current record holder is a company in Dubai.